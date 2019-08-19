Eskom, Sasol fingered over ‘world’s second-worst sulfur dioxide hotspot’

The area around Eskom’s coal-fired plants ranks as the world’s second-largest hotspot of sulfur dioxide emissions, Greenpeace says.

The level of sulfur dioxide emissions in the Kriel area in Mpumalanga only lags the Norilsk Nickel metal complex in the Russian town of Norilsk, the environmental group said in a statement, citing 2018 data from Nasa satellites.

The province is home to most of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power plants as well as coal-to-fuel plants owned by Sasol.

The government is under growing pressure to act against air pollution caused by the two companies as it is being sued by environmental activists over the violation of the constitutional right to clean air.

A plan to double the amount of sulfur dioxide that coal-fired power plants and boilers can emit was put on hold in May after a legal challenge was filed against the environment ministry.