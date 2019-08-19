Eskom, Sasol fingered over ‘world’s second-worst sulfur dioxide hotspot’
The area around Eskom’s coal-fired plants ranks as the world’s second-largest hotspot of sulfur dioxide emissions, Greenpeace says.
The level of sulfur dioxide emissions in the Kriel area in Mpumalanga only lags the Norilsk Nickel metal complex in the Russian town of Norilsk, the environmental group said in a statement, citing 2018 data from Nasa satellites.
The province is home to most of Eskom’s 15 coal-fired power plants as well as coal-to-fuel plants owned by Sasol.
The government is under growing pressure to act against air pollution caused by the two companies as it is being sued by environmental activists over the violation of the constitutional right to clean air.
A plan to double the amount of sulfur dioxide that coal-fired power plants and boilers can emit was put on hold in May after a legal challenge was filed against the environment ministry.
An earlier Greenpeace study for the third quarter of 2018 showed that Mpumalanga also had the worst nitrogen dioxide emissions from power plants of any area in the world.
“South Africa’s air is absolutely filthy,” said Melita Steele, a senior climate and energy campaign manager at Greenpeace Africa.
“We simply cannot afford to waste any more time by delaying industry compliance with air-quality legislation or the transition to renewable energy,” Steele said.
Sasol will have to adhere to new sulfur dioxide emission limits by 2025, but has warned that it might not be able to afford the equipment needed to meet the standards.
Eskom has filed for permission to delay complying with emission limits at some plants.
Sulfur dioxide is linked to lower respiratory infections and increased risk of stroke, as well as increased risk of death from diabetes.
Eskom accounts for 42% of SA’s greenhouse gases, while Sasol emits 11% of the total, the companies have said.
Bloomberg