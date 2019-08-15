Little Awonke puts on brave face for big day

Life-changing surgery for 30 children during Smile Week at Provincial Hospital

Born when his mother was just seven months pregnant and weighing barely 1kg, Awonke Kungisa was left with holes in his nose and ear from the oxygen tube that kept him alive.



But on Wednesday, Awonke, now eight, underwent what doctors called “a very delicate surgery” at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital to fix the holes...

