Little Awonke puts on brave face for big day
Life-changing surgery for 30 children during Smile Week at Provincial Hospital
Born when his mother was just seven months pregnant and weighing barely 1kg, Awonke Kungisa was left with holes in his nose and ear from the oxygen tube that kept him alive.
But on Wednesday, Awonke, now eight, underwent what doctors called “a very delicate surgery” at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital to fix the holes...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.