Gender activist: 'Talk shops about violence against women should not be a waste of time'

The current lack of coordination and collaboration between the ministry of women, the Commission for Gender Equality, and other gender-related institutions leads to duplication and overlapping of roles, as well as certain areas not being addressed, Moleko said.

She cautions against a repetition of “the same mistake”.

Moleko said it was not clear how an effective strategy will be developed in the absence of indices and data to contribute to a national monitoring framework with performance indicators to monitor trends, the incidence of GBV and measure the impact of interventions.

This was her contribution to the 2019 South African Board for People Practices (SABPP) Women’s Report.

It has been reported that more than 1 in 5 women experience physical violence, and, in poorer households, this worsens to a shocking 1 in 3, she said.

"The most concerning phenomenon, according to SAPS (South African Police Service) data in the report, is that, of the 117,811 sexual offences reported during 2016–2018, more than half were against children. An additional 11,518 were listed as assault and crimen injuria," Moleko added.

Moleko recommends that the department of women develop a national gender monitoring framework in liaison with Statistics South Africa, while the Presidency oversees it.

"A GBV index should be developed, together with the appropriate tools and governance mechanisms, to measure the incidence of violence and the success of targeted interventions at both a macro- and micro level," she said.