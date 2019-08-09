'Mr Big' poses for selfies with R3m stash during high court drug trial

One of Mitchells Plain's biggest suspected drug dealers bent down to take a selfie with drugs worth more than R3m in the Cape Town high court on Thursday.

Behind Fadwaan Murphy, policemen in ski masks holding assault rifles looked on as he smiled for a photo.

Colonel Johan Smit gave testimony about the heroin, mandrax and tik in a pile at the front of the court. It was packed into bags ranging from a few hundred grams to a few milligrams, ready for distribution on the street.

Murphy allegedly peddled the drugs through an empire with its headquarters two roads from West End Primary School in the suburb of Lentegeur.