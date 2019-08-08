Homemade beer, drugs, cellphones, cash found in raid on Durban's Westville prison

A night raid on inmates at Durban’s Westville prison saw officials confiscating 427 illegal items on Wednesday.

Among the contraband was a 25-litre drum of “home beer”, and two two-litre bottles of the same alcohol.

A list of the seized items was shared by a prison official to TimesLIVE.

It showed that three “sharpened objects” were discovered. However, mobile devices and accessories, as well as drugs, made up the bulk of the contraband.