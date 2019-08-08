ConCourt hears argument in favour of Afrikaans at Stellenbosch University

Afrikaans as a medium of instruction at tertiary level came under debate at the Constitutional Court on Thursday over Stellenbosch University’s decision to adopt a language policy that gives preference to English.

The university says it adopted the language policy in 2016 to ensure equal access, multilingualism and integration.

According to the university, this policy allows for three language specifications: parallel medium, dual medium and single medium – while maintaining Afrikaans, subject to demand and within the university’s resources. This policy was adopted under the Higher Education Act and the National Language Policy for Higher Education (LPHE).

Stellenbosch University argued that this policy, in contrast to its preceding 2014 policy, did not exclude black and English-speaking students from full and equitable access to the institution.

Gelyke Kanse, a voluntary association formed to oppose this 2016 policy, did not agree with this.

In its heads of argument before the Constitutional Court, Gelyke Kanse said it acted on behalf of hundreds of thousands of South Africans who cannot receive tertiary education in their indigenous mother tongue, particularly “the brown Afrikaans-speaking people of the Western Cape”.

It said Zulu is the indigenous language of the largest group of South Africans followed by Xhosa, Afrikaans and, then only, English. It said in the Western Cape Afrikaans was the majority language, followed by Xhosa and then English.

“Brown people are the largest population group in the Western Cape – the majority of them speak Afrikaans and many of them, particularly those from rural areas, can receive tertiary education only in that language,” it said.

“They are by far the most under-represented group at tertiary education institutions and the drop-out figure is by far the highest.”