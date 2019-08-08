EP Cricket's Gugu Ndulama encourages women to dream big
The KFC Mini Cricket provincial coordinator scoops national award
Port Elizabeth's Gugu Ndulama believes that being a woman in an environment dominated by men should not be a limitation.
Ndulama was crowned the Cricket South Africa national coordinator of the year in Johannesburg at the weekend after another stellar year that has seen the KFC Mini Cricket programme in the Eastern Province region grow from strength to strength under her guidance...
