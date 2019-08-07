Car found, three arrested but hunt still under way for Meghan Cremer

Three suspects have been arrested for being in possession of Meghan Cremer's car but the search for the missing 30-year-old continued on Wednesday in Cape Town.

The suspects aged 27, 34 and 35 will be questioned by police and appear in court soon.

"Please find Meghan. The love I have for this child .... Oh Meghan I need you home. I miss our chats and laughs together, our dinners and so much more. I so admire your love and passion for your animals. We all need you back," wrote her close friend, Linda Mohr, in a post on Facebook.

Cremer is an avid horse rider.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Wednesday that "all leads are being followed up".

"Three suspects aged 27, 34 and 35 have been arrested after they were found in possession of stolen property [a vehicle] registered in the name of the missing person," he said.

"Police detectives are following up all possible leads in order to establish if there is a link to the suspects that have been arrested and the missing person," he said.

Cremer has been missing since leaving home at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stud farm in Ottery on Saturday evening and subsequently failing to arrive at work.

According to private investigator Noel Pratten, her family is taking "terrible strain".

"We are working hard on this operation between police and myself," he said. "We are praying for a good conclusion to this. I’m hoping that we will have a lot more information soon."

The suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate's court.