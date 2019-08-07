ANC banks on EFF to remove Herman Mashaba

The ANC is relying on the EFF not to vote with the DA in its latest attempt to remove Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba in two weeks time.

The party yesterday announced that its request for a motion of no confidence against Mashaba has been accepted and will be debated at a council meeting on August 22.

The motion comes just a month after EFF leader Julius Malema announced that his party would no longer vote with the DA in metros after the official opposition refused to hand over power in Tshwane to the red berets.

But when asked yesterday what his party's plans would be for August 22, Malema said: "I don't know."

Since it lost the crown jewel metro in 2016 during the local government elections, the ANC has been campaigning to gain lost ground with voters. ANC regional secretary Dada Morero said Mashaba had to be removed because he had brought the city to a financial crisis.

"City Power is sitting at an overdraft of over R2bn. That should raise serious alarm for any local government.

"These concerns are not just raised by the ANC, but councillors of the DA who sit in finance committees who are worried about the finances of the city," said Morero.

"Instead of addressing these things, Mashaba chooses to be arrogant and do anything that can keep him in power - and satisfy the needs of the EFF."