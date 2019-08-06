Massive 31kg python in Durban 'burb: 'It projectile poo'd and pee'd on me'
Well-known KwaZulu-Natal conservationist and snake educator Nick Evans had his hands full after being called out to save a "large snake" in Waterfall, Durban.
Evans said he got a call from Wolf and Val Sperryn, who had spotted the snake crossing Link Road.
The couple saw the snake trying to get under a driveway gate, but came out and curled up into a patch of irises.
Concerned that the snake would be hit by passing cars, they called Evans for help.
He said when he arrived on the scene the snake was well hidden and he still didn't know what to expect.
"We didn't know how big it was, although I could tell it was no baby. It quickly got nervous of my presence, and started to move."
Evans said he tried to grab the head of the snake, knowing that python's mouths, although not venomous, are lined with "rows of needle-like teeth that can inflict one heck of a nasty bite".
He said the snake immediately wrapped its tail around his wrist.
He asked his wife to lift the body of the snake to help him carry it away.
Describing the reaction of the snake, Evan said the python was implementing its self-defence mechanism.
"It projectile poo'd and pee'd on me! All down the side of my body, soaking my clothes and left slop. Yuck! Val and Wolf had a good chuckle. I just had to stand there and take it like a man."
After a few more close calls where the python almost slipped away, Evans managed to save the snake.
He took it to the Dangerous Creatures veterinary team at uShaka, where it was measured and weighed at 3.9m and 31kg.
He is consulting authorities on where to best release the snake in the next two days.
Evans runs a rescue service in KwaZulu-Natal and tries to educate locals on snakes and what to do when they encounter them.
You can find more details about his work and how to donate here.