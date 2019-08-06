Massive 31kg python in Durban 'burb: 'It projectile poo'd and pee'd on me'

Well-known KwaZulu-Natal conservationist and snake educator Nick Evans had his hands full after being called out to save a "large snake" in Waterfall, Durban.

Evans said he got a call from Wolf and Val Sperryn, who had spotted the snake crossing Link Road.

The couple saw the snake trying to get under a driveway gate, but came out and curled up into a patch of irises.

Concerned that the snake would be hit by passing cars, they called Evans for help.