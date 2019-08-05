Ramaphosa must apologise to South Africans about CR17 controversy: Political expert

Political analyst and constitutional expert Professor Shadrack Gutto believes President Cyril Ramaphosa must apologise to the nation for the ongoing controversy regarding funders of his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

This after reports at the weekend revealed some of the funders who pumped millions into Ramaphosa's successful bid to lead the ANC in the so-called Ramaphosa e-mail leaks.

The leaks further revealed that Ramaphosa might have known about some of the funders, contrary to his previous assertion that he was in no way involved in sourcing money for the campaign.

Gutto said for Ramaphosa to find peace, he must apologise to the nation and withdraw a court challenge to review public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the matter, which was adverse for the president.

Gutto said: "I am no legal adviser for the president, but I would say the president has reached a position where he ought to apologise to the nation.

"Also, he actually has to remove the court action which he was taking against the public protector, questioning her findings that he may have broken the constitution and did not abide by executive ethics code.

"He must do what the public protector asked him to do and implement the remedial action."