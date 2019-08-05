Port Elizabeth school red-flagged as one of Eastern Cape’s most unsafe

Two pupils suspended from Booysen Park institution

PREMIUM

Weeks after Booysen Park Secondary School was flagged as one of the Eastern Cape’s most unsafe schools, two of its pupils were embroiled in a knife fight at the school on Thursday.



The grade 11 pupils were subsequently suspended, principal Ivan Martins confirmed on Sunday, saying one of them was taken to a clinic as she had been injured on the chin...

