Probe finds police 'erred' in arresting woman taking selfies in Sea Point

Deputy director of communications for the Ombudsman, Deidré Foster, said, “Our investigation into the matter is in the process of being concluded, and is found to be substantiated.

“When a complaint is substantiated it means that the complaint – after investigation is concluded – is found to have supporting evidence to show that there was wrongdoing found on the part of the SAPS official. In such instances, a recommendation is made to the provincial commissioner of police for appropriate action to be taken against the officials. The sanction, however, is at the discretion of the SAPS, in line with their disciplinary code,” Foster explained.

A statement released in May by the police said that an investigation into the incident, led by a senior police officer, was under way.

But Mcinjana says she has had no word from the police and does not know what is happening with their investigation. Her house keys have also not been returned to her.

“I want this to come to an end and for steps to be taken against the people who violated me ... I thought by now, more than two months later, there would be some direction and I would have received some justice for what happened,” said Mcinjana.

Siyabulela Malo, from the SAPS Western Cape media centre, replied to GroundUp: “Kindly be advised that the matter … is still under investigation. The keys can be collected at Sea Point police station.”

This article was first published by GroundUp.