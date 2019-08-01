Ramaphosa's court application on Sars pension payout has 'no merit whatsoever': Dali Mpofu

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's insistence that remedial action by the public protector be implemented immediately ignored the fact of a pending judicial review against her report.

This was the view of counsel for public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, Michelle le Roux, in an application brought by President Cyril Ramaphosa that was heard in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

The president wants the court to declare that he had complied with the remedial action ordered by the public protector.

The public protector urged Ramaphosa in May to take appropriate action against Gordhan, after she found that Gordhan had unlawfully approved the early retirement of former senior revenue service (Sars) official Ivan Pillay.