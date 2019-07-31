'We are not creating another Orania': ANCYL on 'guerrilla' training camp

The ANC Youth League’s (ANCYL's) controversial spring weekend camp which includes military training, gun handling and guerrilla tactics is not about creating “another Orania”.

“Most of the time people think we’ll be running the country, shooting everyone you meet … We are not creating another Orania here. We are happy to see Orania and what they’re doing, but we are not creating it here,” ANCYL Soweto Zone 9 leader Bheki Nkutha told TimesLIVE on Wednesday morning.

Orania is a privately owned town in the Northern Cape that aims to be a stronghold for Afrikaner identity by keeping the language and culture alive.

“We are there for discipline, physical training and integrity … If you want integrity in leaders, we need to train our young leaders somehow to be disciplined.

“If you are dealing with electing leaders, they don’t even know anything about integrity. They don’t know anything about discipline and honesty. How will we actually have leaders if we don’t start grooming them now?”

The event, set for August 30 to September 1 in Gauteng, offers participants the chance to do an obstacle course, and test themselves at swimming and hiking in addition to learning gun handling and guerrilla tactics.