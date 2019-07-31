Honour custodians of wild heritage

Spare a thought for the men and women who work to secure our wild heritage often under difficult and dangerous conditions.

That was the call from Game Rangers’ Association of Africa chief executive officer Andrew Campbell on World Ranger Day (July 31).

“Rangers continue to keep wildlife and wild places safe despite tremendous odds. Often working unsupported under treacherous conditions they face perils in the form of dangerous working environments, extreme weather, disease, animal attacks and armed gunmen.”

He said records showed that, in the last decade, at least 1,000 rangers had died in the line of duty.

“Over the last year, 149 rangers across the globe have been killed, with at least 54 of these rangers being from Africa. Many ranger deaths go unreported, so the actual figure is thought to be two to three times higher.

“On World Ranger Day, we acknowledge the contribution of these courageous men and women to conservation. We will continue their work that benefits the wildlife and people of Africa.”

Campbell said rangers were “ordinary men and women doing extraordinary things in amazing places for a noble cause”.

“They are often the sole breadwinners within large families. When rangers are killed in the line of duty, they leave behind family members who struggle not only emotionally but also economically. We owe it to them to ensure their families are looked after.”

He said the association had initiated the Ranger Protect project alongside Satib Insurance Brokers to assist rangers and their families.

“This offering provides death, disability and medical evacuation cover to rangers for as little as $30 [R426] per year.

“Recently one of our members had the misfortune of being gored by a black rhino whilst undertaking a rhino protection patrol. Thankfully, due to Ranger Protect, he was airlifted to a major medical centre where medical teams could stabilise his condition and ensure his recovery.”

One of the Eastern Cape’s top rangers is Julius Mkhize, 44, who was one of five finalists in last month’s Safari Guide of the Year Awards, run by the Field Guide Association of Southern Africa (Fgasa).

Mkhize, 44, said his love of nature was born on the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands farm where he grew up but it was not until his first attempt at guiding, 20 years ago, that he realised his desire to become a full-time member of the game ranger sector.

“Once I tried it, I found I loved it. I eventually became hooked on wildlife and game ranging.”

Mkhize completed his training as a ranger at Shamwari Private Game Reserve in 1997.

He spent many years there before heading to the Kruger National Park and from there, in 2016, he joined Samara.

He said he loved being in the wild and with animals, but the best part of the job was undoubtedly being able to share this experience with guests.

“Seeing their smiles and the joy on their faces is priceless. I also love just trying to ensure that they have a memorable experience over all.”

He said he was especially proud of his nomination because he was passionate that that the professionalism of the industry should grow.

“I’d love for guides to receive more recognition, as they play an integral part in the game viewing experience.”

Fgasa spokesperson Stacey Fensham said on Wednesday that the Safari Guide of the Year was critical in this regard.

The award applauded rangers who had displayed excellence and who enhanced the guest experience at their respective lodges, in an effort to raise awareness of professional field guides.

Besides Mkhize the finalists, all from reserves in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, were Anton Collet from Tanda Tula, Margaux le Roux from Singita Lebombo, Rassie Jacobs from Kapama and Riaan Fourie from Royal Malewane.

They took part in a gruelling challenge from June 23-28 in Marakele National Park, pitting their skills in various areas from rifle handling to birding, tracking, sign identification and even story-telling. Fourie was judged the overall winner.