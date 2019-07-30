Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk issues warning to youngsters

PREMIUM

Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk has warned the youngsters coming into the team that they will need to bring their “A game” if South Africa are to have a successful Cosafa Women’s Championship again this year.



The national women’s team kick-off their tournament against Comoros at the Wolfson Stadium in KwaZakhele on Wednesday (3.30pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.