News

Jabu Mabuza appointed to three powerful positions at Eskom

By TimesLIVE - 29 July 2019
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has put Jabu Mabuza firmly in charge at Eskom. File picture.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has put Jabu Mabuza firmly in charge at Eskom. File picture.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Businessman Jabu Mabuza has been given several vital roles at under-pressure power utility Eskom.

On Monday afternoon, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed that Mabuza had been appointed as:

  • Interim executive chairman of Eskom;
  • Acting CEO of Eskom Holdings; and
  • Acting group CEO (GCEO) of Eskom.

The latter came as a result of Phakamani Hadebe's resignation, which comes into effect from Thursday.

"Within the three-month period during which Mr Mabuza will be the executive chairman and acting CEO, the Eskom board will conclude the process of identifying a suitable candidate to become the next Eskom GCEO," said Gordhan in a statement.

Latest Videos

Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage
[LIVE] Johnny Clegg public memorial service

Most Read

X