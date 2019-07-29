Shamwari launches rehab centre

Shamwari has launched a new wildlife rehabilitation centre to prepare recovering wildlife patients to be returned to the bush.

The centre was established because of the need, Shamwari Private Game Reserve veterinarian Dr Johan Joubert said on Monday.

“There are a lot of rehabilitation centres but very few that successfully prepare the animal to be released back into the wild and that’s what we want to achieve.”

Sick, injured, abandoned or orphaned wild animals come in from all over the country including from Shamwari itself but mostly from outside members of the public, he said.

“They range from raptors that have been hit by cars to rhinos that have directly or indirectly fallen victim to poaching – and a whole lot of different species and stories inbetween.”

There were in fact three white rhino youngsters at the centre almost ready for release after a year and a half of rehabilitation, he said.

“Two of them were left orphaned after their mother was killed by poachers on a game reserve and the third was orphaned when its mother died of natural causes on a separate reserve.

“We’ll be releasing them together at Shamwari because they’ve bonded and it would be a pity to separate them.”

Joubert said when an animal had to be treated first, this was done at the wildlife hospital he had established elsewhere on the reserve. When the animal had recovered sufficiently, it was transferred to a custom built camp at the rehabilitation centre.

When they had been rehabilitated such that their strength and confidence were sufficiently restored and they had been weaned off any reliance on a human feeding regimen, then they were released, he said.

“Preferably we like to release them into Shamwari because we know they’ll be protected here. But if the habitat and circumstances are suitable where they came from then we’re happy for them to go back there.”

All species, big or small, were welcomed and embraced by the dedicated rehabilitation centre team who worked tirelessly, day and night, he said.

“Their reward is a weak animal growing in strength and finally being returned to its natural environment.”

The centre is managed by veterinary nurse Megan Sinclair who heads up a five person team, and Shamwari guests are given the opportunity to visit the facility, hear the often heart-wrenching stories of the individual patients and to view them from behind carefully constructed screens to limit human interaction.

Thaba Kobo, 23, and Sivuyile Velebayi, 29, showed The Herald around recounting these stories and the individual and sometimes hilarious idiosyncrasies of their charges.

Among others were two elephant calves who each needed to be bottle-fed with two litres of milk made from powdered milk with vitamins and Future Life added – every three hours.

As soon as possible these young jumbos would be weaned off the milk and human contact would be gradually reduced.

Kobo said he had matriculated from school in Paterson and was looking for a job when he heard from a woman at his church that Shamwari wanted someone to work night shift looking after a couple of elephant calves.

“I was a bit nervous but the more you know of animals the more you love them,” he said.