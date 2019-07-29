Godrich Gardee: EFF is not an ANC clone, but Cope was

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee believes the EFF has survived and managed to grow for six years because it was "not a clone" of the ANC, as was the case with Cope.

Gardee said this as the party turned six at the weekend.

According to him, the EFF's distinct ideological leaning is at the centre of its strength, thus it will continue to grow.

He said naysayers who had started writing the EFF's obituary based on the Cope script did not understand the red berets.

"We are an organisation that has a distinct ideological grounding, and is not a clone of other parties. We are not Cope, which was a clone of the ANC," said Gardee.

"We are very original and not a clone of anything. We are toe-to-toe with the oldest established political parties that are dominant in the political landscape.

"Our ideological grounding resonates with our members, supporters and the whole country because we are distinct from the rest who are either ANC clones or DA clones."