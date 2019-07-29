The ANC in the Western Cape has identified the EFF as an additional threat to its attempts to reclaim power in the province.

The party says while its own support has been declining‚ the EFF has been growing in the so-called ANC strongholds like Khayelitsha in Cape Town and was becoming a second choice for ANC voters.

This is revealed in an internal report assessing the status of the organisation in the only province the ANC does not govern. The report also reflects on the recent election outcomes and proposes plans to remedy the situation.

The report‚ titled “Status of the ANC in the W Cape – the untenable situation”‚ is authored by provincial executive committee (PEC) member Richard Dyantyi in his capacity as the head of the organising and mobilising committee in the province‚ and was presented to the provincial working committee.

Dyantyi confirmed being the author of the leaked document but declined to comment about its contents.

"While there has been decline and loss on one hand‚ there has also been growth in many ANC strongholds for the EFF. This is a worrying development‚" he wrote.

He wrote that since 1994‚ no opposition party had registered as many votes in a voting district or ward against the ANC in its strongholds but now there was a consistent trend of the EFF recording more than 1‚000 votes in a given ward.

“A sizeable percentage of ANC voters have not just stayed away. With this EFF growth trend‚ it appears that they have begun a journey of a second choice. In many of our communities‚ EFF has made some inroads and is starting to garner increasing support among the youth‚” reads the report.