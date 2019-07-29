Dozens duped in ticket sales scam

Staff and clients left in the lurch after 'manager' vanishes with money

PREMIUM

Dozens of staff and clients have been duped in what appears to be an elaborate scam by a ticket sales agency in Nelson Mandela Bay.



People hired by a man who referred to himself as the manager of Tickets Please ZA said they had been employed to do promotional work, drive vehicles and work as sales agents...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.