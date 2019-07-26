Judgment in Peter Moyo's application against Old Mutual set for next week

Judgment in the application by former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo is expected to be handed down next Tuesday.

When the application by Moyo to be reinstated to his position was heard in the Johannesburg high hourt last week, acting judge Brian Mashile said he hoped to make a ruling on Friday.

The parties have been informed that judgment will now be handed down on Tuesday.

Old Mutual fired Moyo on June 18, citing a breakdown in trust between him and the board, as a result of a conflict of interest linked to NMT, an investment company co-founded by Moyo. Old Mutual has shares in NMT.

Moyo, who was suspended in May, approached the court on June 28 for an urgent application to be temporarily reinstated and to interdict Old Mutual from filling his former position.

After he was fired, Old Mutual appointed COO Iain Williamson as acting group CEO.