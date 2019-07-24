Toxic tenant eviction battle lands up in Port Elizabeth High Court
A cut water supply, secret photographs and allegations of sabotage have surfaced in a heated attempt to have suspected conman Malcolm Myles Leonard evicted from a Port Elizabeth house.
At least six months of unpaid rent and fears of the Kabega Park property being used as a base for illegal activities prompted schoolteacher Kayleen Havenga to go head to head with the alleged fraudster in an effort to have him kicked out of her house...
