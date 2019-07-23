'Our efforts were not enough to save them' - devastated neighbours speak after five die in Meyerton fire

The mood was sombre outside the Meyerton Park home where five people died after a fire broke out on Monday night.

Neighbours arrived in small groups to pay their respects. They spoke of what they witnessed, describing the blaze as "devastating".

Sibongile and Thomas Strauss had been watching television in the lounge with their six-month-old grandson when a fire broke out. Afterwards, only what appeared to be the remnants of a TV and couches were left in the lounge.

Two other grandchildren, aged four and five, had been in separate bedrooms where they inhaled smoke. Unable to open the locked doors of the house, they would breathe their last breaths inside.