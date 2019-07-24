Three unions representing 5,000 workers lock horns with SANParks

Three unions representing about 5,000 workers at SANParks have declared a dispute with their employer after failing to reach an agreement on wage increases.

The staff include field guides, petrol attendants employed by SANParks in the parks, as well as receptionists and hut attendants in all of the 21 national parks managed by SANParks.

The Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) said it had declared a dispute against SANParks after months of protracted wage negotiations which began in May.

Hospersa spokesperson Kevin Halama said two other unions, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) were joining the dispute to negotiate for better working conditions.

“We are happy that organised labour at SANParks is speaking with one voice on this matter,” Halama said.