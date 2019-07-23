The past 25 years have seen a lot of positives - President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa has made a lot of strides in the past 25 years – from ensuring there is a non-racial society to access to basic services and improving people’s lives through the economy. This, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, is to be celebrated as it made sure that black people are included in the economy.

He was addressing a 25 Years of Democracy Conference at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“Substantial investment we have made in economic and social infrastructure, in providing houses, water and electricity, in expanding access to education and healthcare, has undoubtedly improved people’s lives,” he said.“There are several indicators of social progress, from the growth in size of middle-class to an improvement in education attainment, from a massive improvement in access to basic services to a decline in levels of poverty.”

He said, however, that these milestones were threatened by corruption in the recent years, which gave rise to multiple inquiries including the state capture commission, the PIC inquiry, and probe into the South African Revenue Service, among others.

Ramaphosa told attendees that the slow economic growth is also not helping matters.

“corruption has steadily eroded the state’s capacity to meet people’s needs, and is worsening a trust deficit between government and the citizenry,” he said.