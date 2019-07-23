Spate of robberies at Nelson Mandela Bay’s Arlington tip

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay residents are losing more than just their trash when they visit the Arlington Tip, with at least 10 reported robberies at the city’s biggest municipal dumpsite in the past two months.



Police said poor security measures at the Arlington Waste Facility in Victoria Drive, Walmer, were partly to blame for the robberies, which became more prevalent after private armed guards were withdrawn and replaced with municipal security guards...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.