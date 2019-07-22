Why N2 North mega-housing development project was vetoed in 2017

Weekend Post got a close-up look at the N2 North development site during the Great Baakens Expedition undertaken in 2017 following the decision by the provincial Department of Economic Development Environmental Affairs and Tourism (Dedeat) to veto the project.

The team discovered that the first four kilometres of the river’s north-most tributary starting at Algoa Steel in Cape Road in Greenbushes were thick with alien black wattle.

Part of the N2 North project site between Baywest Boulevard and the N2, however, was covered in indigenous fynbos.

This week, Dr Mike Cohen, whose company Cen Integrated Environmental Management Unit did the original environmental impact assessment of the N2 North project, said the initial veto from the authorities was issued because of the high sensitivity of the area and its importance to the Baakens River ecosystem.

“There were significant predicted impacts associated with the proposed development and we proposed a large number of mitigation measures in an effort to reduce them.”

“If this project goes ahead perhaps the developers can look at reducing the density of the housing to further mitigate the potential impacts.”

Baakens Valley Preservation Trust’s Steff Schenk said the trust was dismayed by Dedeat MEC Mlungisi Mvoko’s ruling that he would uphold the metro’s appeal against his department’s 2017 decision, as the reasons the trust had opposed the project still stood.