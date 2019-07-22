One arrested in latest gang killing

A suspected gangster was arrested four hours after allegedly killing a rival gang member in Gelvandale on Sunday night.

Kurtley Bruiners, 23, was gunned down at about 9pm on Sunday while standing in an alley way in Avalon Crescent, Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that Bruiners was shot in the chest and stomach and died on the scene.

“The deceased was standing with three others in the alley way when two rival gang members approached. As the two men neared the deceased, one of them pulled out a firearm and started shooting,” she said.

“Three of the men managed to run away while Bruiners was shot and died on the scene.”

Naidu said that the two suspects fled after the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, the Anti-Gang Unit and detectives followed up on information which led them to the alleged shooter's house in Zimdahl Street, Gelvandale,

“By 1am on Sunday a 23-year-old man was arrested at a house in Zimdahl Street. The firearm used in the shooting was not on the premises but detectives are following up on information to locate the weapon used in the shooting,” Naidu said.

The man is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.