Controversial Bay fish farm a step closer

The department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries is pushing ahead for permission to get two oyster and mussel farms, as well as a fish farm, approved in a bid to boost the aquaculture industry.

The application for permission was submitted to the environmental affairs department last week and comes amid a decision for the fish farm to be placed at a site near the Port of Ngqura while the mussel and oyster farms will be anchored off Hobie and Kings beaches.

This comes after protest action regarding the initial placement of the fish farm off Port Elizabeth’s prime beaches.

The move to get permission was revealed on Friday when Cape Town-based Anchor Environmental Consultants representative Vera Massie said the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries had submitted an application for environmental authorisation.

The application was submitted as the next phase of the public participation process kicks off this week.

In an e-mail, Massie says the Draft Basic Assessment Report has been finalised and all the information submitted by residents has been incorporated.