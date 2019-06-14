Fish farm meeting delayed

The second round of public participation proposed for Algoa Bay fish farm has been temporarily delayed due to the large volumes of comments from concerned parties.

This was revealed in an e-mail addressed to stakeholders at 3pm on Friday by Cape Town-based Anchor Environmental Consultants representative Vera Massie.

The e-mail said the application phase received large volumes of comments during the pre-application phase, which closed in April.

“We are compiling the Draft Basic Assessment Report by incorporating the input from stakeholders received during the pre-application phase.

"We anticipate that the application phase public participation round will commence in the first week of July 2019.

"Please note that the next phase of the public participation process will include a public meeting in Port Elizabeth,” it said.

“You will be notified of the opening and duration of the public participation phase, as well as the details of the public meeting. We apologise for the delay and appreciate your patience.”

This comes after the deadline for concerned parties who want to comment on the 629-page study on the proposed fish farms had until the end of April to do so.

According to the Anchor report, the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries is pushing for a three-prong aquaculture option, including fin fish (yellowtail or kob) and bivalves (oysters or mussels) at the Summerstrand site, just more than 2km offshore.