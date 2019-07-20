Young EC legal eagle graduates from Harvard Law School
An Eastern Cape attorney has graduated with an LLM (master of laws) from the renowned Harvard Law School...
An Eastern Cape attorney has graduated with an LLM (master of laws) from the renowned Harvard Law School...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.