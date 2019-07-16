Stinky pond at Cape Recife scares off birds
What appears to be raw sewage is clogging the bird hide pond at Cape Recife and flowing into the sea...
What appears to be raw sewage is clogging the bird hide pond at Cape Recife and flowing into the sea...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.