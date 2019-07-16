News

Stinky pond at Cape Recife scares off birds

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 16 July 2019

What appears to be raw sewage is clogging the bird hide pond at Cape Recife and flowing into the sea...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Step back in time to the first steps on the moon
uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association fifth elective congress

Most Read

X