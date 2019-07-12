Bay fraud accused Standard Bank employee fires lawyer
A Standard Bank employee convicted of plundering a deceased client’s estate, leaving her children without their inheritance, was given some homework by a prosecutor on Thursday as he was told to write down his reasons for firing his lawyer before he was permitted to leave the court...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.