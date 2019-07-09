'Support the doctor who charges patients only what they can afford'

“I was shocked by his commitment because this is out of the ordinary. To become a doctor you need to put in so much money and effort, and this one person just comes out and does this,” said Bala.

“To me I think he is an angel and I just hope that this country with its many generous people will support him."

Bala said he aimed for R1m because of the expenses he expects De Valdoleiros will incur through his good deeds.

"I kept thinking about how he has to pay his staff and live off whatever he makes," he said.

De Valdoleiros, 58, who only started studying medicine in his 40s at the University of the Free State, told SowetanLIVE that the main idea of the practice is that everyone deserves to have access to quality medical care despite their financial circumstances.

“I don’t know where the influence for this idea came. I believe it must be an idea from God,” he said.