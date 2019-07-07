Tasché Burger wins ‘The Voice SA’ season 3

The Western Cape's Tasché Burger, 19, has won 'The Voice SA' season 3.

Burger scooped the crown at the live season finale of the music show at the Mosaïek Teatro in Fairlands, Johannesburg, on Sunday, driving off in a Toyota RAV4 with a Telkom tech bundle, a Huawei P30 Pro, a Tab M5 Lite, a router, a Huawei Watch GT, Telkom data, an anti-theft backpack, Truworths clothing vouchers valued at R100 000 and a recording contract with Universal Music South Africa.

The show's finale saw Port Elizabeth talents Eon le Roux and Siki Jo-An Qwazi lose their bid to become the city's first 'The Voice' winner.

"I would really like to pursue music fulltime and inspire everyone to follow their dreams," Burger, who was among the youngest contestants on the show, said.

More in your copy of The Herald tomorrow.