Extensive search underway after child fails to return home on Saturday

An extensive search is currently ongoing for an 8-year-old boy from Barcelona in Gelvandale.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child, Recolin Keagan Witbooi, 6, was last seen playing with his friends in Uranus Street, Gelvandale.

"He did not go back home. He is also living in Uranus Street. He was wearing a black hoodie top, black tracksuit pants and a pair of white Nike takkies," she said.

Detective-sergeant Luzuko Pehlo, who is investigating the disappearance, said the child was not with family or friends.

Anyone who may have seen him or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Pehlo on 082 565 0155 or 041 401 3000 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.