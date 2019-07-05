Shiny new Walmer creche rises from dump

Facility made almost entirely from recycled materials replaces previous cold, damp building

By Estelle Ellis -

What was once the location of an illegal dumpsite in Walmer Township will now be part of laying the foundation for education in the area, through the launch of a new creche made almost entirely from recycled materials.

