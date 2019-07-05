Shiny new Walmer creche rises from dump
Facility made almost entirely from recycled materials replaces previous cold, damp building
What was once the location of an illegal dumpsite in Walmer Township will now be part of laying the foundation for education in the area, through the launch of a new creche made almost entirely from recycled materials.
