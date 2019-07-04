The most expensive cities in Africa are in Chad and Seychelles, with SA still 'cheaper'

Coming from abroad, the cost of living in SA is still seen as affordable, despite locals feeling the pinch of a sluggish economy.

The Mercer Annual Cost of Living Survey measures the most expensive locations for employees working abroad.

It price-checks 200 items, including costs like rent, utilities, petrol, food, alcohol, transport and telecommunications.

Claiming eight of the top 10 spots, Asian cities continue to dominate the list of most expensive locations for working abroad, in the 2019 ranking.

The most expensive cities in which to live in Africa are N'Djamena, the capital of Chad, and Victoria in the Seychelles, which take 11th and 14th spots.

Two SA cities are ranked and are much cheaper for expats than other cities on the continent. Of the two, Cape Town is more expensive (180th place on the overall ranking) than Johannesburg (185).

Maputo is ranked 159th, Kampala takes 183rd spot, Gaborone is 189th and Lusaka 196th.