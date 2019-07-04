Julius Malema fails in court bid to challenge law after land grab remarks

The Pretoria High Court on Thursday struck down EFF leader Julius Malema's application to have the Riotous Assemblies Act declared unconstitutional.

The charges of inciting trespassing, against Malema, remain in place.

Malema argued that the charge of incitement criminalises free expression.

But deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba, leading a full bench of the high court, ruled: "We find that the crime of incitement is neither overboard nor of limitless scope. Properly understood, the crime of incitement is intention by word or conduct to influence the mind of another in furthering of committing a crime."

Ledwaba said the act was in line with the constitution, which does not allow for the incitement of violence.

"To this extent, any limitation is reasonable and justified in an open and democratic society, as it serves the rationale of criminalising conduct which evidences the intention to incite others to commit criminal acts."