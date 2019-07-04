Nurse arrested for 'demanding bribe for abortion'

A male nurse was arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit for corruption at an Mpumalanga clinic on Tuesday.

Martin Mandla Mlotshwa, 57, was caught in a sting operation after he had demanded a bribe from a woman who had gone to the clinic to seek help in terminating her pregnancy.

Mlotshwa had allegedly demanded a bribe of R700 to assist her since the pregnancy was over 12 weeks.

Although the Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act allows for termination on demand by women up to the 12th week of pregnancy, a decision to terminate from week 13 to 20 must be taken by a medical practitioner in consultation with the woman.

One of the considerations to be taken by the medical practitioner after week 13 is if he or she is of the opinion that the continued pregnancy would pose a risk of injury to the woman's physical or mental health.

The victim reported the matter to the Hawks, and an entrapment operation was set up. Upon receiving the money, the nurse was arrested for corruption.

Mlotshwa appeared before the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was released on R500 bail. The case was postponed until July 19 for further investigation.

The head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena, said corruption had a negative impact on development and service delivery and that it undermined good governance and the rule of law to the detriment of economic growth.