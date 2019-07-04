'Tell me about challenges in wards' - Bobani urges Bay councillors

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has written to all 60 ward councillors, asking them to tell him of the challenges facing the communities they serve.

The letter, sent on Wednesday, is aimed at getting an idea of the problems to be able to improve the living conditions of residents.

“These lists of service delivery challenges will serve as a barometer of how well ward councillors are serving the interests of their ward residents and ensure accountability by our public representatives beyond party political allegiances.

“Our financial year started on Monday (July 1) with adequately resourced budgets in place to service the needs of our communities.

“Beyond just dealing with challenges and having the resources to do so, I would like ward councillors and my office to provide communities with regular feedback to keep them abreast with what is going on in the areas where they live.

“Communities, with all its varied interests, are after all our most important stakeholder and demand our best,” Bobani said in the letter.

He has given councillors until July 11 to respond with the list of service delivery related challenges.