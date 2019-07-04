Court gives illegal initiation schools chance to round up season

The Polokwane high court in Limpopo has ordered the closure of illegal initiation schools across the province.

The department of traditional affairs had brought an urgent court interdict to stop 47 illegal initiation schools, which close on Friday, from operating following their failure to obtain permits.

However, yesterday's order was suspended for 12 months to allow the illegal schools to graduate current initiates in the next coming few days and to comply with the rules.

Acting judge deputy president George Phathudi directed the closure of all illegal initiation schools in Limpopo.

"The court is authorising members of the South African Police Service in all the provincial regions where such schools are operating, and to assist the applicant's officials, to close down the said schools.

"The initiates who are presently kept in the illegal initiation schools be relocated or transferred to other schools which operate with valid permits issued in terms Circumcision Act of 1996 and regulations," said Phathudi.