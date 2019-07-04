Big push for international convention centre in Bay

An international convention centre and a convention bureau to ramp up business events in Nelson Mandela Bay look to be on the cards after an upbeat indaba on the beachfront on Wednesday.

Metro economic development and tourism director Anele Qaba said the bureau had already been approved and the filling of posts would begin in three months.

On the international convention centre, the Mandela Bay Development Agency had already produced a draft report ready for discussion by all stakeholders, he said.

“Business events in Nelson Mandela Bay have been undervalued and have survived in obscurity up until now.

“The business events industry provides immense benefits to the broader economy as it generates on average higher spending than leisure tourism, while also crossing over significantly into leisure travel through pre- and post-tours and return trips of travellers as tourists to the destination in subsequent years.

“This niche sector is the metro’s key tourism segment and must be developed for the growth of our economy.”

National Convention Bureau head Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo said scaling up business travel was a guaranteed way to boost the local and provincial economies, and an international convention centre and bureau were key elements of this strategy.

“Business travel and conferencing is direct economic development at its best and investing in the sector provides guaranteed returns.”

Vuyani Dayimani, CEO of the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, which cohosted the indaba, said the province had received 400,000 of the 28.2-million tourists who visited SA in 2018.

On business travel, he said the agency aimed to stimulate demand for business events by engaging convention planners and linking tourism opportunities to conferences.

Qaba said countries and cities leading the business events sector had established robust convention bureaus that were supported by both the government and private sector.

“Convention bureaus play a significant role in securing business for their destinations.”

He said former Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism CEO Mandlakazi Skefile had previously spearheaded efforts to establish a convention bureau in Port Elizabeth but had been unable to raise the funds.

“However, the metro has now decided to invest in the convention bureau, and a structure has been approved.”

Qaba said the condition of existing venues would not be forgotten in the new drive to bring in more business event space and the Feather Market Centre would in future be maintained.

Kotze-Nhlapo said Cape Town’s international convention centre had been booked out for four years when it opened in 2003.

“If you build one here, and through the convention bureau start actively bidding, you will attract people ... with disposable income, thought leaders in their different fields who will look at further business opportunities while they’re here.”

Independent consultant Gillian Saunders said if the convention centre was approved the best scenario would still see it only completed in 2026.

However, criteria supporting such a development were overwhelming including the possibility of ocean views, new proof that early humankind evolved on the nearby coast, the strong marine research department at NMU and the unique Big Seven safaris that could be offered to delegates.

“It’s an incredibly powerful argument to attract business travel and eventing and why SA’s next international convention centre should be built right here.”