Nelson Mandela Bay mum, fitness fan races through pregnancy
Many moms-to-be might sign up for prenatal yoga, pelvic floor exercises, water aerobics or walking, but Sandy Rubin has been making moves throughout her third pregnancy, successfully completing eight long-distance races so far.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.