President Cyril Ramaphosa will not loot, he is wealthy: Nehawu

President Cyril Ramaphosa will never loot public funds because he is rich.

This was said by National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) general-secretary Zola Saphetha, who was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the union's policy conference in Boksburg on Friday.

Saphetha was weighing in on the union's relationship with President Ramaphosa, Nehawu having been the first Cosatu affiliate to throw its weight behind him before the ANC's Nasrec conference at which Ramaphosa was elected president.

He is not the first politician to make these remarks. ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the same thing before the conference.