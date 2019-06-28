News

Vicki Momberg loses appeal bid, now has just one more chance to avoid jail

By TimesLIVE - 28 June 2019
Vicki Momberg has 30 days to appeal the high court's decision.
Vicki Momberg has 30 days to appeal the high court's decision.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Vicki Momberg has lost her application for leave to appeal her conviction and sentence.

The Johannesburg High Court has granted her 30 days to file an appeal against its decision, failing which she will have to report back to the Randburg Magistrate's Court which sentenced her to two years' imprisonment.

The former estate agent was convicted of crimen injuria last year for using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to assist her following a smash-and-grab in 2016. 

After a short stay in prison, Momberg has spent the past year trying to appeal her conviction and sentence.

Her defence rested mainly in claims that she suffered from “sane automatism”, meaning she had limited capacity for her actions because she was so traumatised by the smash-and-grab.

Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime'

'I'm guilty of lashing out because of the trauma that I was under,' says convicted racist.
News
2 weeks ago

Vicki Momberg to plead for herself after shedding six legal teams

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg is going to have to represent herself in her appeal proceedings on Tuesday afternoon after firing her attorney, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Shackled Vicki Momberg sent back to jail as case is postponed

Vicki Momberg’s lawyers will now supplement her leave to appeal notice - after the State slammed them for their "vague" and "fatally flawed" ...
News
1 year ago

Latest Videos

'Rent mafia' exploits homeless
Great Fish River is being poisoned by sewage leakage

Most Read

X