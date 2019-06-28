Vicki Momberg loses appeal bid, now has just one more chance to avoid jail

Vicki Momberg has lost her application for leave to appeal her conviction and sentence.

The Johannesburg High Court has granted her 30 days to file an appeal against its decision, failing which she will have to report back to the Randburg Magistrate's Court which sentenced her to two years' imprisonment.

The former estate agent was convicted of crimen injuria last year for using the k-word 48 times against police officers and 10111 operators trying to assist her following a smash-and-grab in 2016.

After a short stay in prison, Momberg has spent the past year trying to appeal her conviction and sentence.

Her defence rested mainly in claims that she suffered from “sane automatism”, meaning she had limited capacity for her actions because she was so traumatised by the smash-and-grab.