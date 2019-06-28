Buyers winning as Nelson Mandela Bay property market revives
City's western region becoming popular, say agents
The Port Elizabeth property market is slowly picking up pace, with experts noting that it is the buyers’ time to thrive.
The Port Elizabeth property market is slowly picking up pace, with experts noting that it is the buyers’ time to thrive.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.