SKINNERBEK | Saint, sinners out for a jol

Hello dolls!

In the famous words of social media sensation Dimpie Dimpopo, it is yet another weekend and your fun-loving Skinners could not be readier.

Speaking of social media and the “stars” it creates, is it just me or do they tend to disappear with the same speed of lightning as they shoot to fame?

But that is not what we’re here to discuss.

A far cry from the speed of lightning was the Bantu Church of Christ Youth Festival opening I attended in New Brighton on Sunday.

Before you ask, yes, I can be a church girl and the house of the lord does not burn me to ashes.

However, one needn’t be a saint to enjoy a church event these days and this particular event was more youthful and fun than a church service.

What Skinners was mostly looking forward to was Mr Fearfokol, aka our “youthful” minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula, who was meant to be one of the speakers alongside MEC Fezeka Nkomonye-Bayeni and Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qhoboshiyane.

Anywho, by now I should have learnt to take with a pinch of salt any event poster that claims to be bringing national politicians to the Bay as we almost always find out at the 11th hour that “something came up,” (rolls eyes).

My point here is that Mr Fearfokol did not pitch and, as though that wasn’t enough, the proceedings of the day started two hours late.

But we forgive and move on in the house of the lord. Will someone give me an Amen?

As soon as the ball got rolling, all went smoothly and those tunes by singer Bella and the SAPS provincial choir soothed a girl’s heart.

On Wednesday evening, I went to check out the WOKE networking session at the Roof Garden Bar in Chapel Street where there was a panel discussion on all things surrounding the events industry in the Bay.

Panelists included PR guru Michelle Brown in a snazzy check suit, events guru Gift Hlahane and Roof Garden Bar owner Gus Noppe to mention just a couple.

As expected, some of the Bay’s “woke” budding entrepreneurs showed up in numbers and were all ears.

I have attended a couple of events under the WOKE banner and can confirm the brand is doing commendable work for the city’s young minds.

I have also happened to be in various other spaces where young entrepreneurs either share insight, seek advice or partake in general discussions and can’t help but wonder if a certain twang is a prerequisite to becoming a young entrepreneur... I won’t mention any names, Lunga Xhamela, I’m really just wondering.

Let’s catch up next time, darlings. Ciao!